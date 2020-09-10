Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Singapore envoy to India presents credentials via video

Singapore envoy to India presents credentials via video

Simon Wong Wie Kuen pledges to take forward India-Singapore ties in areas ranging from trade to security.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 18:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind accepts 'Letter of Credence' from Simon Wong Wie Kuen, High Commissioner of Singapore, during a virtual ceremony in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

Singapore’s new high commissioner Simon Wong Wie Kuen presented his credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday, pledging to take forward ties between the two countries in areas ranging from trade to security.

Speaking at the virtual ceremony for the presentation of his credentials, Wong noted that Singapore has become the number one investor in India since 2018. Singapore’s cumulative investment in India between 1990 and 2019 amounted to $85 billion.

Even amid the Covid-19 crisis, Singapore’s companies have pledged $2 billion in investments in India between August last year and August 2020, and the two sides have a long-standing strategic partnership in defence and homeland security, he said.

Kovind expressed his appreciation for the Singapore government’s efforts to address the Indian diaspora’s concerns related to the Covid-19 pandemic and said such mutual cooperation strengthens the ties of friendship and trust between the two countries.



The president also thanked Singapore for its support to India at multilateral fora and for the country’s election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2021-22.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Singapore.

Prior to his posting in New Delhi, Wong was Singapore’s trade representative to Taiwan during 2015-20, and deputy secretary (international) in the foreign ministry during 2012-15. A career diplomat who joined the foreign service in 1990, Wong has covered several portfolios including the Americas, Europe and northeast Asia.

His overseas assignments included postings in Seoul, Beijing and Hanoi, where he served as ambassador during 2009-12.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Sep 10, 2020 14:42 IST
India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
Sep 10, 2020 15:43 IST
Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India
Sep 10, 2020 16:10 IST
Magenta, Grey lines of Delhi metro start tomorrow: All you need to know
Sep 10, 2020 17:33 IST

latest news

Cigarette, beedi butts are not toxic, claims study
Sep 10, 2020 18:06 IST
Wild weather this year shows growing impact of climate change: Scientists
Sep 10, 2020 18:04 IST
Kolkata Metro to run special NEET trains on Sunday, services resume Monday
Sep 10, 2020 18:01 IST
NTA JEE main results 2020 to be declared soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in
Sep 10, 2020 18:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.