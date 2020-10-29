Sections
Singer in Tripura molested, 4 arrested after video goes viral

The woman was first molested by an acquaintance with whom she was returning home on a motorcycle before a few other men began assaulting her.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 14:58 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

Four men were arrested hours after the singer lodged a complaint with the police in Agartala. (Representative image/HT PHOTO)

Four men were arrested on charges of molesting a local singer at Nischintapur village near the Bangladesh border in West district of Tripura, police said on Thursday.

According to the 26-year-old woman’s complaint, she had gone to the village barely 5 km from Agartala, on Tuesday for Durga puja where she met a man she was acquainted with. While she was returning with him on his motorcycle, he allegedly molested her. After she started crying, some local people came there but harassed her and shot the incident on their mobile phones.

A video of the incident later viral on social media where a man is seen twisting her arm from behind and touching her inappropriately while other people are seen abusing her, taking photographs and shooting videos of her along with the man with whom she was returning.

A local person later escorted her home.



The singer lodged a complaint against Sanjib Barman, the man with whom she was returning on the motorcycle on Wednesday. On the basis of her complaint, police arrested him later in the evening from his home in Agartala. Around midnight three others who had abused were also arrested.

“Identification process of the people in the video clip is on. We will arrest them as soon as they are identified,” said Amtali sub divisional police officer Anirban Das.

Police did not say if the other three men arrested were seen in the video.

The assault on the singer has sparked outrage in the state. Many social and cultural organisations condemned the incident and demanded arrest and strict action against the persons who abused her.

