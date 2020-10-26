Single-day Covid-19 deaths drop below 500

Critical care specialists treating Covid-19 patients also say that more lives are being saved now in hospitals as compared to a few months ago because of a better understanding of the disease, and what therapies work. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The number of daily Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) deaths reported in India dropped to 443 on Sunday, a 66% reduction from a peak of 1,290 deaths on September 16.

The cumulative number of deaths due to Covid-19 nationally was 119,034 till Sunday night according to the HT dashboard.

“With effective containment, aggressive testing, and standardized clinical management protocols across government and private hospitals, the number of new deaths has significantly dipped,” the Union health ministry said in a statement.

Critical care specialists treating Covid-19 patients also say that more lives are being saved now in hospitals as compared to a few months ago because of a better understanding of the disease, and what therapies work.

“More serious Covid-19 patients in hospitals are now recovering well. My experience has been that four things work in saving a serious patient: oxygen therapy, steroids, heparin (blood thinner), and the state of care that includes infrastructure in the ICU, training of staff etc. The jury is still out on the benefits of the others, including investigational therapies,” said Dr Anjan Trikha, professor, department of anesthesia, critical care and pain medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

“It is not just giving oxygen but also how you give oxygen that is an art that actually helps in saving a critical patient. All these training workshops that we hold on critical care of Covid-19 patients, the focus is on training doctors in providing oxygen therapy using the right way,” he added.

There are 2218 dedicated Covid hospitals in the country.

To be sure, the progressive reduction in daily deaths, even amidst rising cases is a feature of the pandemic in Europe as well as the US.

The drop in the number of deaths has resulted in steadily declining case fatality rate (CFR), which is the total number of Covid-19 deaths out of total number of cases that returned Covid-19 positive.

India’s current CFR stands at 1.5%, which is nearly half of Covid-19 deaths reported globally, and is the lowest since March 22 this year, when it was a little over 3% (3.3%).

There are 14 States with CFR lower than 1%, the target that government has set for the country.

“Absolutely numbers do not give the real picture . What tells us that the number of deaths is declining is the case fatality rate. A drop in CFR means the overall Covid-19 deaths are going down, which is a good sign,” said Dr Giridhara Babu, head, epidemiology, Indian Institute of Public Health, Public Health Foundation of India.