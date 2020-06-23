Sisodia writes to Amit Shah, LG, says don’t call every Covid +ve patient to quarantine centre

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain during a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah, LG Anil Baijal on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation and response. (HT Photo)

Citing inconvenience caused to people, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah and LG Anil Baijal seeking rollback of new rule under which every coronavirus disease positive patient has to visit quarantine centre for clinical assessment.