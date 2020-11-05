SIT report points to nexus between slain gangster Vikas Dubey and cops

The Special Investigation Team at Bikru village in Kanpur where eight Uttar Pradesh policemen were killed in an ambush on July 3. (PTI FILE PHOTO)

The report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the ambush of policemen in Kanpur case pointed to a nexus between slain gangster Vikas Dubey and some police personnel as well as other government servants, Uttar Pradesh home department officials familiar with the development said.

The report was submitted to the state government on Wednesday, they said.

Eight police personnel were killed in the ambush during a raid on Dubey’s house at Bikru village in Kanpur district on July 3.

The officials said the SIT findings further confirmed that some police personnel had leaked information of the police department to Vikas Dubey, who was eventually gunned down by UP Special Task Force (STF) on July 10 when he allegedly tried to escape from custody after a road accident.

The three-member SIT was headed by senior IAS officer Sanjay Bhoosreddy and its two other members were additional director general of police Hari Ram Sharma and deputy inspector general of police J Ravinder Goud.

The state government formed the SIT on July 11 to probe the ambush case and initially gave it three weeks to wrap up the investigation. The deadline was extended later.

A senior official privy to the investigation said SIT submitted its findings related to nine aspects of the ambush case. He said the report mainly contained findings about the background of the incident, negligence in criminal cases against Dubey and his gang members in the past few years. He said it also included the findings related to the alleged links of policemen as well as other government servants with Dubey, besides intelligence failure about the firepower possessed by his gang.

“The other aspects included police failure in getting Dubey and his men convicted in court, negligence of police personnel posted at Kanpur’s Chaubeypur police station and supervisory police officers in relation to complaints against Dubey and his gang members,” he said.

“The SIT analysed Dubey’s cell phone records of the last 12 months to find out which policemen were in regular touch with him, and it has recommended action against them,” he said.