Sections
Home / India News / SIT to probe connivance of local police with slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey

SIT to probe connivance of local police with slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey

The SIT will probe the ‘connivance’ of the personnel at the Chaubeypur police station with slain gangster Vikas Dubey and will find out what action was taken in the cases lodged against him.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 20:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rapid Action Force (RA)F personnel stand guard at Bikaru village near Kanpur during investigation in connection with gangster Vikas Dubey who was killed in an encounter on Friday. (PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe local police’s ‘connivance’ with slain gangster Vikas Dubey, according to an official statement.

The SIT which will be headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy will submit its report by July 31.

The SIT has been asked to find out what action was taken in the cases lodged against Dubey, the statement said.

Dubey was killed Friday morning by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police when he allegedly tried to escape after snatching a handgun of a police officer when the vehicle carrying him overturned.



The STF had come under fire with the opposition alleging that the encounter was staged to eliminate a criminal who could have possibly revealed uncomfortable details of a police-criminal-politician nexus in the state.

The STF claimed that Dubey was shot dead after he opened fire and refused to lay down the weapon. He had been arrested in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning, a week after he and his gang members ambushed a police team killing eight policemen.

On Wednesday, police arrested suspended Chaubeypur station officer Vinay Tiwari and sub inspector KK Sharma on the charge of conspiring for the attack on the police team by tipping off Dubey.

Kanpur’s senior superintendent of police Dinesh Kumar P said the investigation found that Tiwari and Sharma leaked information about the raid to Dubey.

Earlier on Tuesday, former Kanpur SSP Anant Deo Tewari and the entire staff of the Chaubeypur police station comprising 68 police personnel, were transferred.

Anant Deo Tewari allegedly did not take action on complaints of slain DSP Devendra Mishra against Vinay Tiwari. Mishra had led the police raid against Dubey.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi records 1,781 new coronavirus cases, tally past 1.1 lakh mark
Jul 11, 2020 20:45 IST
Kendriya Vidyalayas class 9 and 11 students to be promoted based on project work
Jul 11, 2020 20:44 IST
Moderate showers likely in Chandigarh on Sunday
Jul 11, 2020 20:43 IST
When girls swooned over Kapil Dev and other lessons learnt
Jul 11, 2020 20:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.