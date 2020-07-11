SIT to probe connivance of local police with slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey

Rapid Action Force (RA)F personnel stand guard at Bikaru village near Kanpur during investigation in connection with gangster Vikas Dubey who was killed in an encounter on Friday. (PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe local police’s ‘connivance’ with slain gangster Vikas Dubey, according to an official statement.

The SIT which will be headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy will submit its report by July 31.

The SIT has been asked to find out what action was taken in the cases lodged against Dubey, the statement said.

Dubey was killed Friday morning by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police when he allegedly tried to escape after snatching a handgun of a police officer when the vehicle carrying him overturned.

The STF had come under fire with the opposition alleging that the encounter was staged to eliminate a criminal who could have possibly revealed uncomfortable details of a police-criminal-politician nexus in the state.

The STF claimed that Dubey was shot dead after he opened fire and refused to lay down the weapon. He had been arrested in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning, a week after he and his gang members ambushed a police team killing eight policemen.

On Wednesday, police arrested suspended Chaubeypur station officer Vinay Tiwari and sub inspector KK Sharma on the charge of conspiring for the attack on the police team by tipping off Dubey.

Kanpur’s senior superintendent of police Dinesh Kumar P said the investigation found that Tiwari and Sharma leaked information about the raid to Dubey.

Earlier on Tuesday, former Kanpur SSP Anant Deo Tewari and the entire staff of the Chaubeypur police station comprising 68 police personnel, were transferred.

Anant Deo Tewari allegedly did not take action on complaints of slain DSP Devendra Mishra against Vinay Tiwari. Mishra had led the police raid against Dubey.