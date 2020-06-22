Sections
Home / India News / Situation along LAC tense with full army deployment

Situation along LAC tense with full army deployment

Though the situation has not escalated since the Galwan incident, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is continuing troop accretion with support elements on standby, Indian officials familiar with the matter said.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 02:30 IST

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A satellite image of Galwan Valley in Ladakh, India. (via REUTERS)

The situation continues to remain tense along the 3,488km-long Line of Actual Control, with both the Indian and Chinese armies fully deployed, air bases activated, and the navy on standby, following the June 15 face-off in the Galwan sector.

Though the situation has not escalated since the Galwan incident, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is continuing troop accretion with support elements on standby, Indian officials familiar with the matter said. The Indian Army positions are also being beefed up in response to the PLA build-up in the Xinjiang and Tibet regions, and the air forces of the two sides are keeping surveillance watch on each other, the officials added.

One of them said on condition of anonymity that Indian military commanders have issued instructions to use force if PLA troops cross the Galwan nullah to attack the Indian Patrol Post 14. The PLA has amassed troops across the nullah, and both sides are holding ground, he said.

The situation on ground is no different from June 16, with the two armies not thinking in terms of disengagement at the moment along the lines of the June 6 framework laid down in a Lt General-level meeting. Senior Indian military commanders are watching the PLA movement in the Aksai Chin region, while the ministry of external affairs is trying to search for a diplomatic solution. “The situation has cooled to a little extent, but de-escalation appears to be a long haul due to the position China has taken on the Galwan Valley,” said a senior Indian diplomat.



Military watchers said they were shocked by the level of aggression on social media -- on both sides of the border -- with several people asking their respective armies for retribution. “All those asking for revenge are war mongers who do not have any idea of destruction a war between two nuclear nations can cause. If the Indian or Chinese soldiers had not obeyed the 1996/2005 military protocol for the LAC on June 15, there would have been carnage leading to a vertical escalation all across the border with immediate violence on nearby patrolling point 15 and 17,” said a former Indian Army chief.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Govt plans to cut import dependence
Jun 22, 2020 03:25 IST
India’s infra push behind Chinese aggression
Jun 22, 2020 02:46 IST
Situation along LAC tense with full army deployment
Jun 22, 2020 02:30 IST
Will ‘Boycott China’ strategy really help?
Jun 22, 2020 02:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.