Situation at LAC is serious: Army chief

New Delhi: Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday said that the situation along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) was “delicate and serious”, and the army has taken some precautionary measures to enhance security in the wake of the standoff with China in the Ladakh sector.

He said the troops were prepared for all contingencies, and that India would use existing mechanisms to reduce tension and ensure that the status quo along the LAC is not unilaterally changed.

“The situation along the LAC is tense. We have undertaken precautionary deployment in some areas. The troops are prepared for all contingencies that may arise. All these actions have been carried out only along the LAC,” the army chief said in Ladakh.

Top commanders briefed Naravane on the army’s operational preparedness and the logistics arrangements for sustenance of forces through the winter, the army said in a statement. The army is preparing for a long haul in the sensitive sector, with no immediate resolution of the border row in sight.

The Indian Army has moved 30,000 extra troops, several squadrons of front line tanks, additional artillery pieces and mechanised infantry squads to the Ladakh sector, as part of its efforts to strengthen its deployments in response to fortified Chinese military presence in the region during the last two to three months.

“We can’t take things for granted in the Ladakh sector keeping in mind the behaviour of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). No matter what diplomatic statements come from China, we should not trust the PLA. China’s leadership is arrogant, overambitious and land greedy. The PLA is not going to go back in the winter months and we have to stay vigilant 24x7 as a nation and as a military,” said Lieutenant General DB Shekatkar (retd), whose report on enhancing the army’s combat potential is under implementation.

Naravane reached Leh on Thursday for a two-day security review of the Ladakh sector, where the Indian and Chinese armies have deployed almost 100,000 soldiers and weaponry in their forward and depth areas.

He said the LAC situation has been delicate for more than three months and talks were on at the military and diplomatic level to resolve the situation.

“I am confident that talks can help resolve the border problem fully. The Indian side is firmly committed to resolve the current situation along the LAC through engagement. We will continue to utilise all existing mechanisms to reduce tension and to ensure that the status quo is not unilaterally changed,” said Naravane, after visiting several forward areas to get a firsthand assessment of the situation along the LAC.

He said soldiers were highly motivated and fully prepared to deal with any situation. “Our officers and men are the finest in the world and they will not only make the army proud but also the nation proud,” the army chief said, while appreciating the high standards of professionalism shown by units in safeguarding India’s territorial integrity.

He asked them to remain vigilant and maintain a high order of operational readiness. “The Indian Army is known for its commitment and resolve. The nation can count on us,” he said.

The Indian Army has rejigged its deployments at multiple points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, including the northern bank of Pangong Lake, to prevent the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from making aggressive manoeuvres to unilaterally alter the status quo in contested areas.

Tensions flared in the sensitive sector after the Indian Army occupied key heights on the southern bank of Pangong Lake to stop the PLA from grabbing Indian territory in a stealthy midnight move on August 29.

Brigade commander-ranked officers from the two sides have held a series of talks to de-escalate tensions but the dialogue hasn’t yielded any results with neither army prepared to make concessions.

Amid rising tensions with China in the Ladakh sector after provocative Chinese actions on the southern bank of Pangong Tso and India’s counter-manoeuvres to occupy key heights, chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said Pakistan could try to take advantage of any threat developing along India’s northern borders but warned that the Pakistani army would suffer heavy losses if it attempted any misadventure.

Rawat highlighted the threat of “coordinated action” by the militaries of China and Pakistan along the northern and western borders and stressed that the Indian armed forces were capable of handling the joint threat.