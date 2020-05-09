Sections
Home / India News / Situation calm in Kashmir valley, mobile internet still remains suspended

Situation calm in Kashmir valley, mobile internet still remains suspended

The situation in the valley, which has been witnessing lockdown since the third week of March due to Covid-19 pandemic, was generally calm barring a few local protests in some villages of Pulwama in south Kashmir.

Updated: May 09, 2020 16:05 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Srinagar

Restrictions had been imposed in the valley after the death of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Riyaz Naikoo and additional paramilitary forces were deployed at vulnerable points to prevent any mischief or stone pelting. (ANI file photo. Representative image)

Private cell phone operators resumed their services but mobile Internet continued to remain suspended on Saturday in the Kashmir valley, a move taken as a precautionary step after the killing of self-styled local chief of banned Hizbul Mujahdieen, Riyaz Naikoo, earlier this week.

Seeing an improvement of the situation after Naikoo was killed in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday, the authorities allowed private telecom operators to resume their services from Friday night but asked them to keep Internet connection barred.

Restrictions had been imposed in the valley after the death of Naikoo and additional paramilitary forces were deployed at vulnerable points to prevent any mischief or stone pelting.



SMS services have been snapped across all telecom operators till further notice, officials said.

