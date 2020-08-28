‘Situation in Ladakh as severe as it was during India-China war in 1962’: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Friday said that the situation in Ladakh is as severe as it was in 1962, referring to the Indo-China war which took place in that year. In an editorial in mouthpiece Saamana, the party said that a “feel-good atmosphere” was created in the country saying that Chinese troops have retreated in the Galwan valley but the guns are still pointed at each other. It added that the Chinese actions or intentions have not changed.

The editorial cited External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent interview to a news portal stating that the situation on the border is “surely the most serious situation after 1962”. The editorial said that the army is stationed from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh along the China border. “The army is fully prepared. The Army chief visited all the border areas. The Prime Minister too visited Ladakh and boosted the morale of the jawans.”

Also read: Donald Trump says India 2nd largest country to conduct Covid-19 tests after US

In an editorial titled, ‘The reality of Ladakh”, it said, “the Chinese dragon’s actions there have not stopped, nor have their intentions changed. The Chinese and Indian Army may be holding discussions, but the guns of the two countries are stacked on each other along the Ladakh border. India is saying that China withdrew from Ladakh, while China is saying that India too should move from ‘finger four’ to its border first, which is naturally unacceptable to India.” the editorial added.

The editorial asserted that the Indian Army will not allow a repeat of was happened in 1962. “Today’s India is not that of 1962. It is much more powerful than that. Despite acknowledging this, Chinese infiltration and land-grabbing activities have not reduced. Indian Army will not allow the repeat of the history of 1962. The situation in Ladakh currently is as severe as that of 1962. We cannot deny that,” it said.