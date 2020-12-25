Sections
Home / India News / Sivasankar assisted in gold smuggling, says ED charge sheet

Sivasankar assisted in gold smuggling, says ED charge sheet

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 04:05 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kochi

Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar arrives at Economic Offenses Court to record his statement in the Kerala gold smuggling case, in Kochi, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (PTI)

Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar “knowingly assisted” other key accused in the gold smuggling through diplomatic channel in Kerala, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the money trail in the racket, alleged in a supplementary charge sheet filed in a special court here on Thursday.

The agency said its investigation so far revealed Sivasankar, the fifth accused in the case, indulged in criminal activities and committed scheduled offences. Sivasankar was arrested by the ED on October 28 and is under judicial custody.

The agency had in October filed an interim charge sheet against three key accused Sarith P S, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair. In the supplementary charge sheet, the ED alleged that Sivasankar had knowingly assisted the three in smuggling of gold through diplomatic channel.

