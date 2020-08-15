Six arrested for abducting, selling and raping woman in Madhya Pradesh

The woman could be rescued after her brother filed a habeas corpus plea in the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s Gwalior bench. (Parwaz Khan /HT PHOTO)

Madhya Pradesh Police arrested six people on Friday for abducting, selling and raping a 24-year-old woman, rescued from Banmore area in Morena district, 465 km north of Bhopal on Tuesday.

The arrested accused were identified as Maya Shakya, Omvati Shakya, Ranveer Gurjar, Vijay Singh Gurjar, Mohar Singh Rajak and Lokendra Sharma, all residents of Morena, arrested under section 362 (abduction), 370 (exploitation) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Morena superintendent of police Anurag Sujania said, “The woman from Bhopal had gone to Gwalior to work in a private company a few months ago. The accused Maya Shakya befriended the victim and took her to Joura town in Morena in June this year. The victim was abducted by Maya and her three acquaintances, Mohar Singh Rajak, Omvati and Lokendra Sharma from Joura. They later sold her to two unmarried brothers Ranveer and Vijay Gurjar in Banmore area of Morena for Rs 2 lakh. Ranveer and Vijay used to beat her up and raped her many times.”

“The woman with the help of a villager informed her brother in Bhopal, who was searching her for the past one month. The brother filed a writ of habeas corpus in the Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court and also informed the police. The police rescued the woman from Banmore area on Tuesday from an abandoned place but all the accused fled from the spot,” said Sujania.

Police had also announced a reward of Rs 5,000 each for information on the accused. Acting on a tip off, police arrested all the accused on Friday from Banmore, said the SP.

All the accused were produced before the court on Friday and the court sent them to judicial remand.