Six BSF personnel test Covid-19 positive in last 24 hours, force’s tally now at 282

The 16 fresh Covid-19 cases in Tripura were detected in the BSF’s 86th Battalion. Among those who tested positive for the infection, one person was a BSF official; six were women and there were nine children. (Image used for representation). (PTI PHOTO.)

A total of six Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, a statement from the BSF indicated on Monday. Among the soldiers who have tested positive for the coronavirus disease, four are from Kolkata and one each from Tripura and Delhi.

All the infected BSF personnel are undergoing treatment in designated Covid Health Care hospitals. One Covid-19 positive BSF staff from Delhi, a soldier with BSF’s 126 Battalion is admitted to AIIMS Jhajjar and has almost recovered, the BSF statement read.

With the six fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Monday, the total count of BSF personnel who have tested positive for the contagious Covid-19 infection has now risen to 282.

On Sunday, the Border Security Force had reported 18 new cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the force to 276.

According to BSF, out of the new cases, 16 were found in Tripura and two cases were reported from national capital Delhi.

“18 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday- 16 from Tripura and 2 are from Delhi. The total number of active Covid-19 cases in the force now stands at 276,” a BSF official had said.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb took to Twitter to announce the latest cases. He also announced that 75 samples from BSF’s 3rd Battalion were tested but all reports emerged negative.

Earlier on May 8, 30 BSF personnel had tested positive for the coronavirus disease, including six from Delhi and 24 soldiers from Tripura.