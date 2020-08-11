Six Congress MLAs resign from Manipur assembly after BJP-led govt wins trust vote

Imphal: Six opposition Congress members of the Manipur legislative assembly (MLAs) have submitted their resignation to the Speaker Y Khemchand Singh, said Okram Henry Singh, one of the lawmakers, who have quit.

Md Abdul Nasir, who represented Lilong assembly constituency, Oinam Lukhoi Singh (Wangoi), P Brojen (Wangjing-Tentha), Ngamthang Haokip (Saitu), Ginsuanhau (Singhat) and Okram Henry Singh (Wangkhei) are the Congress legislators to tender their resignation citing their lack of trust in the party’s state leadership.

They submitted their resignations on Monday at around 12:55 pm while the assembly was still in the session, said Henry Singh.

“Later, we met the Speaker at the assembly,” he said.

The resignations were accepted by Speaker Singh on Tuesday.

Henry Singh explained the reason behind the move.

“Even though I’m born and brought up with the Congress, I’m compelled to resign as an MLA as per the wishes of the people in my constituency.”

Henry Singh, who was elected for the first time as a lawmaker on a Congress ticket in 2017, said the six legislators would quit the party soon and submit their resignation to Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief, Moirangthem Okendro.

Earlier on Monday night, lawmaker Nasir said they resigned owing to lack of trust in the leadership of the Congress legislature party (CLP).

He cited the inability of the CLP to form a state government, despite having 28 MLAs in the 60-member assembly and the party’s debacle in recent Rajya Sabha polls as the primary reasons that prompted them to quit as legislators.

MLA Lukhoi said that they resigned to work for the welfare of the public amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition government, led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, sailed through the trust vote in a voice vote in the assembly.

In the 53-member assembly, including the Speaker, 28 ruling MLAs, including the Deputy Speaker, were present in the House during the trust vote.

While out of 24 Congress MLAs, only 16, headed by opposition leader and former CM O Ibobi Singh, attended Monday’s assembly session.

The 60-member Manipur Assembly was reduced to a strength of 53 after four lawmakers were disqualified under the anti-defection law and three BJP MLAs had resigned.