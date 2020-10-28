Sections
Six more Covid-19 patients die in Uttarakhand, state tally touches 60,957 with 213 new infections

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 01:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Out of 60,957 people, who have tested positive so far, a total of 55,610 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in Uttarakhand to 91.23%. (ANI PHOTO.)

With 213 new Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday, Uttarakhand’s tally of total infections climbed to 60,957. The state also reported the death of six Covid-19 patients.

Before this, the state had reported the lowest number of cases on October 20, with 241 viral infections.

Out of 60,957 people, who have tested positive so far, a total of 55,610 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in Uttarakhand to 91.23%.

The positivity rate in the state now stands at 6.26%. Also, 422 Covid-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Tuesday with a maximum of 115 from Dehradun district.



According to the bulletin released by the state health department on Tuesday evening, of the 213 fresh cases, a maximum of 58 cases were reported from Dehradun district.

The new Covid-19 cases reported from other districts included Almora (1), Bageshwar (8), Chamoli (6), Champawat (6), Haridwar (16), Nainital (24), Pauri Garhwal (21), Pithoragarh (7), Rudraprayag (9), Tehri Garhwal (29), US Nagar (12) and Uttarkashi (16).

Dehradun district has so far reported the maximum of 16,919 Covid-19 positive cases followed by Haridwar (10,880), US Nagar (9406) and Nainital (7166).

Out of the total 1007 Covid-19 positive deaths reported from Uttarakhand, 267 are due to coronavirus, while others have died due to co-morbidities. Dehradun district has reported a maximum of 577 deaths so far, over half of the total deaths, followed by 142 deaths in Nainital district, and 121 deaths in Haridwar district.

The state has so far tested over 10.08 lakh samples of which results of over 16,700 are awaited. Uttarakhand, currently has 21 containment zones in five districts including a maximum of 10 in Dehradun district.

