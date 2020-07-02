Six more die in Assam floods, nearly 1.5 million people affected in 21 districts

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the Brahmaputra continued to flow above the danger mark at Nematighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri. (PTI PHOTO.)

Floods in Assam claimed six more lives on Wednesday taking the total number of deaths in the state this season to 33. Nearly 1.5 million people in 21 of the state’s 33 districts are affected.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), three people died due to drowning in Barpeta district and one each in Dhubri, Nagaon and Nalbari.

Around 1.5 million people in 2,197 villages of 59 revenue circles have been affected by floods with Barpeta (nearly 6 lakh) and South Salmara (nearly 2 lakh) being the worst affected districts. Over 15,000 people uprooted due to flooding were residing in 254 relief camps in 15 affected districts.

Over 4,200 people who were stranded due to floods were rescued by boats during Wednesday. Crops in over 87,000 hectares have been affected due to inundation, the ASDMA report said.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the Brahmaputra continued to flow above the danger mark at Nematighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri. The Dhansiri crossed the red-mark at Numaligarh, Jia Bharali at Sonitpur and Kopili at Kampur.

FLOODS IN KAZIRANGA

According to a report by the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, a total of 107 of the 223 camps used by forest personnel in the park area had recorded 49% inundation and 6 of them were vacated on Wednesday.

A total of 18 animals had died during the floods. Two animals-one swamp deer and one wild boar-had died due to drowning and 7 hog deer died after being hit by vehicles while trying to cross the national highway adjoining the park.

Carcass of a male adult rhino, which died due to natural causes, was recovered from the western range of the park on June 26. Flooding was also reported at the Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park.

FIRE CONTROL WORK AT GAS WELL AFFECTED

Heavy rainfall and flooding have affected work on controlling the fire at Oil India Limited’s (OIL) natural gas well at Baghjan in Tinsukia district. The gas well had a blow out on May 27 and caught fire on June 9 killing two firefighters.

According to an OIL release, due to incessant rain, debris removal from near the well, which is an important part of the work to control the fire, was halted on June 27 and June 28.

“Currently, there is only one road available (to the site), which was also kept closed for two days by the district authority due to floods. An alternate road is being repaired for entry into Baghjan and 90% of the repairing job has been completed,” the release said.