Sections
Home / India News / Six more properties of former MP Atiq Ahmed to be attached in Prayagraj

Six more properties of former MP Atiq Ahmed to be attached in Prayagraj

Earlier, the police had attached seven immovable assets in Ahmed’s name in different areas of the Sangam city.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 15:54 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Former MP Atiq Ahmed. (PTI)

At least six more immovable properties of Mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, a former MP, will be attached soon. A team of police and administrative officials carried out a survey and evaluated these properties on Wednesday.

Earlier, the police had attached seven immovable assets in Ahmed’s name in different areas of Prayagraj, including a commercial tower in Civil Lines area. The properties that are now set to be attached include two in Kareli and four in Khuldabad.

The revenue department team on Wednesday surveyed these properties, Superintendent of Police (city) Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

After the attachment of seven properties, the administration approved attaching six more properties under the Gangster Act, the SP added.



Also read: Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach - Hackers

Joint teams of police and administration are continuously engaged in identifying properties of Atiq Ahmed and his gang members.

Earlier, under a crackdown by a team of police, Nagar Nigam, Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) and district administration, officials attached seven immovable properties belonging to Amed who is presently lodged in Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad in Gujarat. These properties include his house at Chakia besides assets in Dhumanganj, Kareli, Rajruppur and Civil Lines areas of Prayagraj.

The officials have also put up boards outside the attached properties mentioning all the details of the order under which they have been attached.

Till now, the officials have identified around 37 properties belonging to Ahmed and his aides which include many houses, offices and agricultural lands in different areas of the district.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Sep 03, 2020 16:19 IST
Will continue to remove hateful content: Facebook assures Congress
Sep 03, 2020 17:01 IST
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Sep 03, 2020 12:23 IST
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Sep 03, 2020 16:30 IST

latest news

AAP tweets a ‘hacked’ alert after Modi’s Twitter account breach. It’s a ruse
Sep 03, 2020 17:28 IST
No Time to Die: New trailer for Daniel Craig’s final James Bond is here
Sep 03, 2020 17:26 IST
BJP candidate Zafar Islam set to win Rajya Sabha bypoll
Sep 03, 2020 17:19 IST
Cssfounder.com: Web Design company making a difference towards the society for 4 years
Sep 03, 2020 17:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.