Six more properties of former MP Atiq Ahmed to be attached in Prayagraj

At least six more immovable properties of Mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, a former MP, will be attached soon. A team of police and administrative officials carried out a survey and evaluated these properties on Wednesday.

Earlier, the police had attached seven immovable assets in Ahmed’s name in different areas of Prayagraj, including a commercial tower in Civil Lines area. The properties that are now set to be attached include two in Kareli and four in Khuldabad.

The revenue department team on Wednesday surveyed these properties, Superintendent of Police (city) Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

After the attachment of seven properties, the administration approved attaching six more properties under the Gangster Act, the SP added.

Joint teams of police and administration are continuously engaged in identifying properties of Atiq Ahmed and his gang members.

Earlier, under a crackdown by a team of police, Nagar Nigam, Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) and district administration, officials attached seven immovable properties belonging to Amed who is presently lodged in Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad in Gujarat. These properties include his house at Chakia besides assets in Dhumanganj, Kareli, Rajruppur and Civil Lines areas of Prayagraj.

The officials have also put up boards outside the attached properties mentioning all the details of the order under which they have been attached.

Till now, the officials have identified around 37 properties belonging to Ahmed and his aides which include many houses, offices and agricultural lands in different areas of the district.