Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Six persons at Sharad Pawar’s Mumbai residence test Covid-19 positive

Six persons at Sharad Pawar’s Mumbai residence test Covid-19 positive

Sharad Pawar himself has tested Covid-19 negative in the rapid antigen detection (RAD) test that was conducted at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope told media persons in Ahmednagar on Monday morning.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 14:37 IST

By Faisal Malik, Hindustan Times Mumbai

(HT photo)

Mumbai: Six personnel, who is deployed as part of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s security detail, has tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive.

However, Pawar himself has tested Covid-19 negative in the rapid antigen detection (RAD) test that was conducted at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope told media persons in Ahmednagar on Monday morning.

The test reports of all the members and staff at Silver Oak, Pawar’s south Mumbai residence, and the rest of the security personnel, except for the six, have come Covid-19 negative.

The veteran leader has decided not to meet the public for the next four days, as a precautionary measure.



Tope said he would request the NCP chief to put off his visits for the next few days.

“Pawar saheb is taking all the necessary precautions. There is no reason to worry,” he said.

The security personnel, who is assigned to maintain social distancing norms between the public and the NCP leader, is likely to have come in contact with a person, who had contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, Tope added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

The first Arctic summer without ice is coming in just 15 years
Aug 17, 2020 15:00 IST
Sunny Leone does swimming competition with daughter Nisha, watch
Aug 17, 2020 14:58 IST
Brothers find bottle while digging yard with special message
Aug 17, 2020 14:56 IST
Black creatives in Italian fashion demand cultural reform
Aug 17, 2020 14:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.