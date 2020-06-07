Six undertrial prisoners and two doctors among new Covid cases in Odisha

A doctor wearing a protective suit seals a bag containing a swab sample vial, at a testing center during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). (Photo: Reuters)

Six undertrial prisoners and two doctors in a Rourkela hospital were among the 75 new cases to test positive in Odisha on Sunday, taking the Covid tally in the state to 2,856. The State also reported one more death due to Covid-19, taking the toll to 9.

Two doctors at Rourkela Government Hospital tested positive for Covid-19 taking the total number of infected doctors in Odisha to five. Both the doctors were involved in treating non-Covid patients at the hospital apart from their private clinics. Sundargarh district collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said the administration was conducting contact-tracing exercises for the two doctors.

On Saturday, a 35-year-old doctor had tested positive in Angul district, while two other doctors — one at Cuttack and the other at Bhubaneswar – are already being treated for the infection.

In Rourkela special jail, 6 undertrials, from among the 30 arrested for indulging in violence over the containment zone at Nala Road area, tested positive, Santosh Kumar Upadhyay, director of prisons confirmed. On May 26, thirty members from the minority community were arrested for indulging in violence that left 40 people including 12 policemen and some journalists injured. They were demanding lifting of the containment order imposed on the area after several Covid-19 cases were reported from there.

In Bhubaneswar, an eight-year-old girl and her 40-year-old father tested positive for the disease. “The family had a travel history to Delhi,” said Bhubaneswar municipal corporation officials.

In Ganjam, a 55-year-old male patient, who had tested positive for Covid, passed away during treatment in a hospital. He was suffering from tuberculosis and other comorbidities.