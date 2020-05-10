Sections
Home / India News / Six year-old in Odisha suffocates to death after getting trapped in car

Six year-old in Odisha suffocates to death after getting trapped in car

The boy had gone to his grandparents’ house with his mother for a religious function. His father is stranded in Surat due to the lockdown.

Updated: May 10, 2020 21:00 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Bhubbaneswar

The child could not get out of the car after the door closed as soon as he got in. (Representative Photo/Getty Images)

A six-year-old boy in Odisha’s Ganjam district choked to death after accidentally locking himself in a car parked near his maternal grandparents’ house on Sunday, police said.

Police officials said the boy had been to Halandakhola village in Jagannathprasad block of Ganjam district with his mother Sunita to attend the 11th day rituals of his maternal grandmother. As everyone was occupied with their works, the six-year-old hopped into a car parked outside. As soon as he stepped in, the door closed he was trapped inside the vehicle.

“With all doors and windows of the car closed, the minor probably suffocated inside and collapsed on the seat. When the boy’s mother could not find the child for a long time, she finally looked into the car and found him motionless inside,” said a police official of Tarasingh police station.

He was rushed to Bhanjanagar Sub-Divisional Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.



The boy’s father Bikram Pradhan works in Surat and is currently stranded there due to the lockdown.

