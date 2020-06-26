Sections
Home / India News / Skin whitening cream ‘Fair & Lovely’ decides to drop ‘Fair’ from its name

Skin whitening cream ‘Fair & Lovely’ decides to drop ‘Fair’ from its name

India — where sales of Fair & Lovely are 40% of the face care category — will lead the changes being made to the brand name that is still awaiting permissions from a regulator for its new name and identity.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 01:54 IST

By Suneera Tandon, livemint New Delhi

HUL’s move comes as more brands are being prompted to market products that are more “inclusive” as opposed to perpetuating social stereotypes and elevating long-held ideals of beauty—that in a market like India is often equated with fairness. (Photo: unilever.com)

India’s largest packaged consumer goods firm, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), said it will drop the word ‘fair’ from its over four-decade-old skin care brand Fair & Lovely—India’s largest selling face care brand—in its attempt to re-brand the skin care range as consumers seek more equitable forms of beauty.

India — where sales of Fair & Lovely are 40% of the face care category — will lead the changes being made to the brand name that is still awaiting permissions from a regulator for its new name and identity.

HUL’s move comes as more brands are being prompted to market products that are more “inclusive” as opposed to perpetuating social stereotypes and elevating long-held ideals of beauty—that in a market like India is often equated with fairness.

“...The new name is awaiting regulatory approvals, and the pack with the revised name will be available in the market in the next few months,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Instead of shunting civic heads, focus on infrastructure, Opposition leader tells Maharashtra government
Jun 26, 2020 01:55 IST
Skin whitening cream ‘Fair & Lovely’ decides to drop ‘Fair’ from its name
Jun 26, 2020 01:54 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Jun 26, 2020 01:43 IST
Kalyan-Dombivli civic body to acquire 10,000 rapid antigen test kits to detect Covid-19 patients
Jun 26, 2020 01:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.