Sections
Home / India News / Smartphones worth around Rs 2 crore looted from a vehicle in Andhra’s Chittoor

Smartphones worth around Rs 2 crore looted from a vehicle in Andhra’s Chittoor

Nagari urban police took Irfan and started searching for the container lorry. They could trace out the lorry at around 11 AM at an area between Narayanavanam and Puttur.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 09:44 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Andhra Pradesh

Based on the complaint made by the company representative, police have registered FIR under Section 395 of IPC. (Bloomberg (Representative Image))

Smartphones worth around Rs 2 crore looted from a vehicle which was carrying the consignment to Mumbai, by miscreants in Chittoor near Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu border, police said on Wednesday.

Nagari urban Police official said that driver of the vehicle was thrashed, tied up and thrown out of the vehicle.

“One Irfan, driver of a container lorry came to Nagari urban police station on Wednesday morning at around 8.30 AM. He said that he was coming from Sriperambudur of Tamil Nadu and was on way to Mumbai. He was taking the lorry from Xiaomi mobile manufacturing unit at Sriperumbudur. He said that the vehicle was at Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh borders at midnight on Tuesday when another lorry intercepted him,” the official said.

“Irfan said that the persons from another lorry thrashed him, tied him and took his lorry to a secluded place. They left him, looted the property in the container and ran away, leaving Irfan alone. He further said that somehow he walked to Nagari town, and local people directed him to Nagari Urban Police Station,” the official added.



Nagari urban police took Irfan and started searching for the container lorry. They could trace out the lorry at around 11 AM at an area between Narayanavanam and Puttur.

“The police contacted Sriperambudur unit of the mobile manufacturing company and gave information to them over the phone. The representatives of the company rushed to Nagari by around 3.30 PM today. Then the police took them to the container for checking the property. Company representatives checked the container and informed that 8 bundles out of a total of 16 bundles of mobile phones are stolen from the container. The worth of the stolen property is approximately Rs 2 crores,” the official said.

Based on the complaint made by the company representative, police have registered FIR under Section 395 of IPC.

“Driver Irfan is taken into custody. An investigation into the case is launched. Special teams are formed to catch the culprits,” the official said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Couple beaten, tonsured, garlanded with shoes and paraded in UP village
Aug 27, 2020 10:50 IST
Rupee slips 6 paise to 74.36 against US dollar in early trade
Aug 27, 2020 10:44 IST
‘India's all-time No.1 cricketer’: Gavaskar’s bold claim about Ind legend
Aug 27, 2020 10:46 IST
Lot of unanswered questions in Thunberg’s approach to Indian education system: Nishank
Aug 27, 2020 10:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.