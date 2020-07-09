Sections
Home / India News / Smriti Irani’s before-after pic jab as railway station in Amethi gets makeover

Smriti Irani’s before-after pic jab as railway station in Amethi gets makeover

Gauriganj railway station in Amethi also boasts of facilities like Wi-Fi, coach information system for passengers, said Smriti Irani.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 20:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Right from her campaign time, Irani has been highlighting how Amethi despite being represented by Rahul Gandhi continues to lack in infrastructure and basic amenities. (Photo @smritiirani)

Union minister Smriti Irani tweeted a thank you note to cabinet colleague and railway minister Piyush Goyal for the makeover of Gauriganj Station in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi, her parliamentary constituency. The leader also tweeted before and after pictures of the railway station suggesting the neglect over the years without naming anyone.

Representing Amethi since 1999, Rahul Gandhi lost to BJP’s Smriti Irani at the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi now represents the Wayanad constituency in Kerala.

“A heartfelt thank you to Piyush Goyalji for bringing about a transformation in Amethi’s Gauriganj station which has been lying in neglect for years,” tweeted Irani in Hindi.

 



The station also boasts of facilities like Wi-Fi, coach information system for passengers, she said.

A railway project linking Amethi to Unchahar in Rae Bareli, conceived originally in the 80s when Amethi was represented by the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, is also something Smriti Irani is pushing hard at.

The union minister, on her multiple visits to the constituency, has also discussed development of lesser known but locally important temples and sites.

Right from her campaign time, Irani has been highlighting how Amethi despite being represented by Gandhi continues to lack in infrastructure and basic amenities.

In April, just days after nationwide lockdown was imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, Rahul Gandhi sent 12,000 sanitisers, 20,000 face masks and 10,000 soaps for distribution among the people of Amethi.

On his visit to Amethi in July 2019 days after the loss to Irani, Rahul said he would not abandon the UP constituency and would continue to visit it.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hussain wants ICC to change its ‘bad light’ laws
Jul 09, 2020 19:59 IST
Covid-19 pandemic in Africa is now reaching ‘full speed’
Jul 09, 2020 19:55 IST
Disneyland issues safety guidelines as it prepares to reopen on July 11
Jul 09, 2020 19:49 IST
Tamil Nadu reports 4,231 new Covid cases, state tally past 1.26 lakh mark
Jul 09, 2020 19:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.