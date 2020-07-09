Smriti Irani’s before-after pic jab as railway station in Amethi gets makeover

Right from her campaign time, Irani has been highlighting how Amethi despite being represented by Rahul Gandhi continues to lack in infrastructure and basic amenities. (Photo @smritiirani)

Union minister Smriti Irani tweeted a thank you note to cabinet colleague and railway minister Piyush Goyal for the makeover of Gauriganj Station in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi, her parliamentary constituency. The leader also tweeted before and after pictures of the railway station suggesting the neglect over the years without naming anyone.

Representing Amethi since 1999, Rahul Gandhi lost to BJP’s Smriti Irani at the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi now represents the Wayanad constituency in Kerala.

“A heartfelt thank you to Piyush Goyalji for bringing about a transformation in Amethi’s Gauriganj station which has been lying in neglect for years,” tweeted Irani in Hindi.

The station also boasts of facilities like Wi-Fi, coach information system for passengers, she said.

A railway project linking Amethi to Unchahar in Rae Bareli, conceived originally in the 80s when Amethi was represented by the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, is also something Smriti Irani is pushing hard at.

The union minister, on her multiple visits to the constituency, has also discussed development of lesser known but locally important temples and sites.

In April, just days after nationwide lockdown was imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, Rahul Gandhi sent 12,000 sanitisers, 20,000 face masks and 10,000 soaps for distribution among the people of Amethi.

On his visit to Amethi in July 2019 days after the loss to Irani, Rahul said he would not abandon the UP constituency and would continue to visit it.