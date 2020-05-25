Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Snakebite kills six-year-old girl in Uttarakhand quarantine centre

Snakebite kills six-year-old girl in Uttarakhand quarantine centre

The girl who was bitten by the snake was first taken to a person who allegedly conducts black magic rituals before being brought to a local health care centre.

Updated: May 25, 2020 18:31 IST

By Neeraj Santoshi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Mother holding her six-year-old daughter who was bitten by a snake. (HT Photo)

A six-year-old girl at a quarantine centre in Nainital district’s Betalghat area died after she was allegedly bitten by a snake on Monday morning, said officials.

Dr Bharti Rana, chief medical officer (CMO) Nainital district said the six-year-old girl was quarantined at a government primary school in Talli Sethi village, which is located in the remote area of the district.

“Around 5 am in the morning on Monday, the girl was bitten by a snake. She was brought to the community health centre in Betalghat around 1.15 pm, where doctors gave her two anti-venom injections. But she died within ten minutes,” said Dr Rana.

Dr Rana said she had been quarantined with her parents at the primary school three days ago after their return from Delhi around 12 days ago.



Dr Rana said she was first taken for ‘jhaad phoonk’ (excorcism) before being brought to the community health centre, which resulted in the delay.

She said the girl’s body has been sent for post mortem. “After post mortem results, we will be in a better position to say what exactly happened.”

Dr Satish Pant, a doctor in Betalghat who treated the girl, said the girl was brought around 1.15 pm. “Her parents said she was bitten by a snake on her ear while she was sleeping. We immediately started the treatment protocol for snake bites and administered her two anti-venom injections. But despite our best efforts, she died around 1.25 pm. They should have brought her earlier,” he said.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

In the last few days, due to the heavy influx of migrants from other states, Nainital has emerged as the district with the most positive Covid-19 cases in the state. Of Uttarakhand’s 332 positive Covid-19 cases till Monday afternoon, Nainital has the maximum 117 cases. Around 14,400 migrants from other states have returned to Nainital so far, including 7,921 in rural areas and 6,479 in urban areas of the district, said officials.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royal Pass leaked: Watch the Spark the Flame video
May 25, 2020 19:44 IST
200 discuss ‘world after coronavirus’ during Panjab University international conference
May 25, 2020 19:39 IST
Halo 3 for PC to enter public testing phase in June
May 25, 2020 19:44 IST
Oppo Reno 4 series with 5G, triple rear cameras teased
May 25, 2020 19:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.