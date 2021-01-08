Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Snowfall warning for hills; light rain likely in NW plains today

Snowfall warning for hills; light rain likely in NW plains today

Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely over Kerala, Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next 24 hours

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 08:39 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A snow-clearing machine ploughs through a road on the outskirts of Srinagar on January 6. (AP)

Rain and snowfall is likely today over the Western Himalayas and light rain is expected in some parts of the northwestern plains including Punjab, Haryana, northeast Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over western parts of Afghanistan, snowfall in the hills and light rain is likely in the plains today.

Due to a cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea and another cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu coast, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and moderate thunderstorm and lightning is likely over the southern peninsular India during the next 2-3 days.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Kerala, Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next 24 hours.



Under the influence of a trough (area of low pressure) in low level easterlies from Karnataka coast to Maharashtra coast in lower tropospheric levels; isolated to scattered rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Maharashtra during the next 2 days.

Over northwest India, the minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 3 to 4 degree Celsius over most parts during the next 4-5 days.

Cold wave conditions are likely over Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan on January 8 and 9.

Due to abundant moisture available and other favourable meteorological features, dense to very dense fog is likely over parts of Punjab and Haryana and dense fog over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh is likely today.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

2nd vaccination dry run across the country today: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Trump faces calls for removal, possible impeachment after US Capitol chaos
by Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral
3rd Test live: India rattle Australia’s tail, but Smith firm
by hindustantimes.com
Temple priest, prime accused in Badaun rape-murder case, arrested
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Bodies of tiger cub, wild boar recovered from well in MP’s Sehore district
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
News updates from Hindustan Times: Prime accused in Badaun rape-murder case arrested and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
Bipasha Basu celebrates birthday at home, see pics
by HT Entertainment Desk
Neha Kakkar goes ‘awww’ as Rohanpreet sings for her, says ‘I love you baby’
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.