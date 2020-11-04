Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘So much for the crores’, Tharoor, Omar Abdullah slam ‘Namo bromance’ after Donald Trump Jr’s map fiasco

‘So much for the crores’, Tharoor, Omar Abdullah slam ‘Namo bromance’ after Donald Trump Jr’s map fiasco

The map showed India with wrong border and painted in the colour of blue — along with China, Liberia and Mexico.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 08:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shashi Tharoor and Omar Abdullah pointed out how the map excludes J&K and Northeast from the rest of India based on their opinion on US polls. (HT photo)

US President’s son, Donald Trump junior, stirred a controversy on Tuesday after he tweeted a world map painted in red and blue. Red is the colour associated with the Republicans while blue stands for the Democrats. “Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction,” he had tweeted just ahead of the closing day.

 

The map showed India with wrong border and painted in the colour of blue — along with China, Liberia and Mexico. The projected Democrat population in India however excludes Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast, evoking sharp criticism by Indian politicians.

 

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bonhomie with US incumbent President Donald Trump, who has recently termed India ‘filthy’ as far as India’s climate is concerned, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor referred to the Howdy, Modi and Namaste Trump events. “The price of Namo’s bromance: Kashmir & the NorthEast cut off from the rest of India, &the whole “filthy” place relegated by Don Jr to the realm of hostiles, along with China&Mexico. So much for the crores spent on obsequious serenading stadium events!” Tharoor tweeted.

“So much for the friendship with Trump Senior. Junior has placed India firmly with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris though interestingly Jr. believes J&K & the NorthEast go against the rest of India and will vote Trump. Someone needs to take his colouring pencils away,” J&K former chief minister, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Presidential Election 2020: Trump and Biden in a close fight in key states Florida, Texas
Nov 04, 2020 09:10 IST
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Nov 04, 2020 09:14 IST
Three new Rafale jets to arrive today
Nov 04, 2020 05:00 IST
US Election 2020: What is the electoral college and what are the battleground states?
Nov 04, 2020 08:49 IST

latest news

US Election 2020: QAnon supporter wins House race in Georgia
Nov 04, 2020 09:12 IST
Remember the name: It’s IPL Women’s T20 Challenge
Nov 04, 2020 09:13 IST
Karnataka HC rejects bail plea of Kannada actor in Sandalwood drug case
Nov 04, 2020 09:04 IST
Meghalaya govt to decide on resumption of normal school classes after Nov 5: Minister
Nov 04, 2020 08:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.