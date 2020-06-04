Sections
Home / India News / ‘So sorry’: US envoy to India apologises over desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

‘So sorry’: US envoy to India apologises over desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi was dedicated by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his visit to the US in the year 2000.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 12:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC desecrated by protesters. (Twitter/ANI)

The US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster, has apologised for desecration of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in the United States. The statue was vandalised with graffiti and spray paint outside the Indian embassy in Washington.

“So sorry to see the desecration of the Gandhi statue in Wash, DC. Please accept our sincere apologies. Appalled as well by the horrific death of George Floyd & the awful violence & vandalism. We stand against prejudice & discrimination of any type. We will recover & be better,” Juster said on Twitter.

 

The incident is reported to have taken place on the intervening night of June 2 and 3. The officials of the Indian embassy informed the State Department and registered a complaint with the local law enforcement agencies.



On Wednesday, a team of officials from Metropolitan Police visited the site and started conducting inquiries.

Vandalism of the statue of the apostle of peace comes during the week of nationwide protests against the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Several of these protests have turned violent which many times has resulted in damage of some of the most prestigious and sacred American monuments.

Also read: Gandhi’s statue vandalised in US, Indian embassy registers complaint

In Washington DC, protesters this week burnt a church and damaged some of the prime properties and historic places like the national monument and Lincoln Memorial.

One of the few statues of a foreign leader on a federal land in Washington DC, the statue of Mahatma Gandhi was dedicated by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in the presence of the then US president Bill Clinton on September 16, 2000, during his state visit to the US.

In October 1998, the US Congress had authorised the government of India to establish and maintain a memorial “to honour Mahatma Gandhi on Federal land in the District of Columbia”.

According to the Indian Embassy website, the sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi is cast in bronze as a statue and has a height of 8 feet 8 inches.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

RIP Basu Chatterjee: Shoojit Sircar, Shabana Azmi pay tributes
Jun 04, 2020 13:57 IST
Maggi Pani Puri irks tweeple. ‘Scene from a horror film,’ says Twitter user
Jun 04, 2020 13:55 IST
Mumbai Police thanks their ‘all weather friend’ in an Insta post
Jun 04, 2020 13:55 IST
On Nutan’s 84th birth anniversary, why she remains a luminous star
Jun 04, 2020 13:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.