Social and economic security for migrants UP’s priority: Adityanath

UP CM said his government was providing food to migrant workers and ensuring their health and sustenance (ANI Photo)

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that his government was committed to provide employment to returning migrant work force according to their skill sets which was being possible through an ambitious skill mapping exercise currently underway in the state. He added that around 42 lakh people were already absorbed in the state through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and others are getting enlisted for several construction projects that have resumed in the state.

“A comprehensive project has been prepared by the state. Skill mapping of all migrants is being done including other youth and unemployed workforce. We are working together with industries, businesses to provide them jobs. Additionally, there is a bid to increase employment in other sectors like agriculture.” Adityanath said while speaking exclusively to Shashi Shekhar, the chief editor of Hindi daily Hindustan.

The UP CM said his government was trying to deal with the dual challenge of fighting the disease and giving impetus to resumption of commercial activities in the state for providing employment and boosting growth.

“Our priority at the moment is to provide good healthcare and means of sustenance along with skill mapping. Every migrant labourer is being provided with food kits, and sustenance allowance apart from being connected to the skill mapping exercise. We are also working on economically empowering them through employment. There is rapid progress in setting up a commission to deal with migrants rights and employment issues in the state.”

He added that the new commission will bring ministers, worker representatives and industry people on one platform with one common goal. He said the government was looking at the MSME sector and the allied agriculture sector as major potential employment providers.

“I am happy to announce that around 1,000 big industries restarted operations in the state coinciding with the third phase of lockdown, providing work to over 75,000 people. Additionally, over 30 lakh people have found jobs with the MSME sector so far,” he said.

He added that several workers are being enlisted for the construction work for new hospitals, highways, universities, metro projects that have resumed in earnest.

“Currently 41-42 lakh people are getting employment through the rural jobs guarantee scheme MGNREGS in the state,” he said.

Highlighting the steps taken by the government to save jobs during the lockdown, Adityanath said special effort was made to ensure that 119 sugar mills, 12,000 brick kilns, 2,500 cold storages continued their operation even during the lockdown.

“We are trying to ensure social and economic security for the youth of the state and the new commission set up for this purpose is working towards meeting those goals which will be achieved through the MSME sector aided by one district one product scheme being supported by PM’s package,” the CM added.