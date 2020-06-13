Sections
Home / India News / Social distancing, no parents at IMA passing-out parade

Social distancing, no parents at IMA passing-out parade

Dehradun: A batch of 423 young officers graduated from the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun on Saturday, but parents were not allowed for their passing-out parade in a...

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 23:37 IST

By Kalyan Das,

Dehradun:

A batch of 423 young officers graduated from the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun on Saturday, but parents were not allowed for their passing-out parade in a departure from practice due to restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Instead, the academy’s staff and instructors, and their wives placed stars on the uniform of the Gentlemen Cadets after their oath ceremony as a mark of them being commissioned in the army --- an honour usually reserved for friends and family.

Wearing masks, 333 officers from India and 90 from friendly foreign nations took part in the event at IMA grounds. The event was live-streamed on YouTube.



As the event started around 7pm, the Gentlemen Cadets maintained social distancing during their ceremonial parade. Flower petals from helicopters were not showered, another departure from practice.

The newly commissioned officers did not get leaves to visit their homes before joining their units due to the pandemic situation, according to IMA officials. They will join their units straight out of the academy.

“Obviously, it felt bad that my parents couldn’t see me wearing the officer’s uniform despite living in the same city. But then, it is for the safety of all. We are thankful to our instructors at the academy who played the role of our parents and made us realise once again that we all are one big family,” said Abhishek Negi, 22, a newly commissioned officer from Dehradun.

Samrat Thapa, 22, a Bhopal resident, said his father, a Colonel in the Indian Army, wanted to see him passing out of the academy. “Unfortunately, due to obvious reasons, he couldn’t come… he cried over the phone when I called him after the ceremony,” Thapa said.

Sumati Gakhar, the wife of an Indian Army officer who put stars on the uniform of Gentlemen Cadets, said: “I felt extremely proud while putting the stars on the shoulders of these young officers along with my husband.”

Saturday’s event also witnessed a significant change with the introduction of ‘pahla Kadam’, or the first step.

Lt Col Amit Dagar, the public relations officer, IMA, said earlier there was the “antim pag”, or the last step after the parade, which symbolised the conclusion of training. He added that this season authorities introduced the “pahla kadam”, or the first step, after the “antim pag” to denote the beginning of the new journey of the officers.

IMA, which is one of the most prestigious training institutes of the Indian Army, was established in 1932 under the British rule. At the academy, Gentleman Cadets are trained to be commissioned as officers in the army, along with students from friendly foreign countries. With Saturday’s passing out parade, the academy has trained a total of 62,561 Gentlemen Cadets, including 60,059 from India and 2,502 from foreign countries.

.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Elderly farmer shot dead in Raikot village over land dispute
Jun 14, 2020 01:03 IST
Denied admission by 5 hospitals, 51-year-old Covid-19 patient dies in Thane
Jun 14, 2020 01:02 IST
Lockdown has made my life miserable, says expelled Kerala nun
Jun 14, 2020 01:00 IST
Ex-BJP minister from Kalyan tested positive for Covid-19
Jun 14, 2020 00:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.