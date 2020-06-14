Social distancing norms flouted at Cong MLA’s protest in Chhattisgarh

In a video of the incident, Congress MLA VinayJaiswal could be seen surrounded by nearly a dozen protesters with some of them seen without masks. (ANI Photo)

Norms of social distancing were allegedly flouted at a protest organised by Congress MLA Vinay Jaiswal in the district here.

Jaiswal was staging a protest to demand the reinstatement of 32 workers of a company.

Jaiswal said, “Based on a fictitious probe, the workers were sacked by South Eastern Coalfields Ltd. during previous BJP government in the state.”

