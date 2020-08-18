Sections
Home / India News / Social worker, booked for obstructing shelter for migrant workers, granted anticipatory bail

Social worker, booked for obstructing shelter for migrant workers, granted anticipatory bail

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to a social worker booked for obstructing revenue officers from creating a temporary shelter for migrant workers at a...

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 16:50 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari,

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to a social worker booked for obstructing revenue officers from creating a temporary shelter for migrant workers at a school in Shirur village, Thane district, on the condition that he will contribute ₹50,000 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Social worker Farukh Sattar Dalvi had moved the high court after the Kasara police booked him under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code for obstructing the tehsildar from creating a temporary shelter for 80 migrant labourers who had walked from the Vasai Virar area to their hometowns.

On April 5, 2020, the tehsildar of Shahapur and some other revenue staff were making preparations to create a temporary shelter at the school in Shirur, when Dalvi, along with several other persons, reached the spot and opposed the move.

The tehsildar alleged that Dalvi verbally abused and threatened her with dire consequences if they continued with the work, and so she was forced to lodge a police complaint against him.



The social worker had moved the high court after the district court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. He told the high court that he was apprehensive about the possible threat of exposure to the villagers from the migrant workers.

“It is no doubt true that the applicant has attempted to deter the complainant from discharging her duty and, particularly when he considers himself to be a social worker, it was rather imperative on his part to assist the government agency in securing shelter for the migrants,” justice Bharati Dangre said.

The judge, however, accepted that Dalvi acted on his genuine concern for the villagers and added that, “as a responsible person and a social worker, he must contribute an amount of ₹50,000 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to aid the State government which is grappling with an unpredicted situation and coping with a grim and stressful scenario.”

The high court has granted him bail on a personal bond of ₹25,000 on the condition that he will co-operate with the investigation and visit the Kasara police station on September 2, 3 and 4. He is supposed to submit the receipt of deposit made to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund when he visits the police station on September 2.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ashok Lavasa resigns as Election Commissioner
Aug 18, 2020 16:54 IST
Social worker, booked for obstructing shelter for migrant workers, granted anticipatory bail
Aug 18, 2020 16:50 IST
PMC Bank fraud: PMLA court asks jail authorities to shift HDIL promoter Rakesh Wadhawan to govt hospital
Aug 18, 2020 16:50 IST
Sonam Kapoor steps out into the Scotland countryside with Anand
Aug 18, 2020 16:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.