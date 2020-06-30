Sections
Home / India News / Society will back govt decisions over LAC standoff: Bhaiyyaji Joshi

Society will back govt decisions over LAC standoff: Bhaiyyaji Joshi

In an interview with the Organiser, an RSS publication, Joshi said that the action to be taken are not for the ordinary people to decide and that the Sangh and society have full faith in the armed forces.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 01:02 IST

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The sentiment to boycott Chinese goods, Bhaiyyaji Joshi said, was understandable, but to make India self-reliant people would have to accept indigenous products. (HT file photo)

General Secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said that the people of this country will support the current dispensation on steps being taken on the standoff between India and China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

“In the present context, the solution will be decided by the forces and the government. This is not for ordinary people (to decide). We have full faith in the forces,” he said.

In the wake of a growing clamour to boycott Chinese goods, the RSS leader said this was an opportunity for not just India, but the entire world to think about how to meet their needs without exploiting others or depending on them.



“We need to map the demands and production at each place, smaller manufacturing units should be encouraged,” he added.

The sentiment to boycott Chinese goods, he said, was understandable, but to make India self-reliant people would have to accept indigenous products.

“We cannot become big by copying others or by praising them, we have potential here, we should create avenues to become self-reliant,” Joshi said.

The RSS has been advocating self-reliance and some of its affiliates such the Swadeshi Jagran Manch have called for a complete ban on Chinese imports.

