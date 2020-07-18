Sections
Home / India News / Ram Temple construction may begin on Aug 3 or 5, PM Modi to pick date: Trust official

Ram Temple construction may begin on Aug 3 or 5, PM Modi to pick date: Trust official

The Ram Janmabhoomi Trust was formed as per the Supreme Court’s November 9 order, paving the way for the construction of Ram temple.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 19:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kameshwar Chaupalis associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust (ANI )

Ayodhya Ram Temple construction could begin on either August 3 or August 5 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi picks one of the two dates suggested by the Ram Temple trust for the ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ ritual marking the beginning of the construction, said a trust official.

“We have sent to the Prime Minister two dates to choose from - either 3rd August or 5th August - as the date to lay down the foundation of the Ram Temple. The construction will begin on the date he deems fit,” ANI quoted Kameshwar Chaupal of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust as saying.

The trust met in Ayodhya earlier today especially to decide the date for beginning of the construction. It also announced that soil testing has begun for the laying of Ram Temple’s foundation.

“Larsen & Toubro is collecting samples for soil testing. Drawings of the temple’s foundation will be made on the basis of the strength of soil 60 m below. Work to lay down the foundation will begin on the basis of the drawing,” news agency ANI quoted Champat Rai, General Secretary, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust as saying.



In another important decision, the trust decided the nitty-gritty of procuring marbles and bricks for the construction.

“Today it was decided that bricks will be provided by Sompura Marbles bricks. Larsen & Toubro will carry out their work and the work related to bricks will be carried out by Sompura Marbles. Together, they’ll build a grand temple,” Rai was quoted as saying by the agency.

On the front of raising money for temple construction, Rai added that the trust was planning an outreach to 10 crore families across 4 lakh localities in the country after the Monsoon season gets over.

Fixing a date in August for the “bhoomi poojan” for starting the construction of the temple, delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, was on the agenda of the meet.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sushant was ‘very happy’ about Dil Bechara digital release: Mukesh Chhabra
Jul 18, 2020 19:01 IST
Retired IAF officer shoots himself in Chandigarh’s Sector 51
Jul 18, 2020 18:56 IST
Nine Bangladesh cricketers to resume individual training
Jul 18, 2020 18:55 IST
43% children with disabilities planning to drop out due to difficulties faced in e-education: Survey
Jul 18, 2020 18:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.