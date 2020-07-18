Ram Temple construction may begin on Aug 3 or 5, PM Modi to pick date: Trust official

Ayodhya Ram Temple construction could begin on either August 3 or August 5 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi picks one of the two dates suggested by the Ram Temple trust for the ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ ritual marking the beginning of the construction, said a trust official.

“We have sent to the Prime Minister two dates to choose from - either 3rd August or 5th August - as the date to lay down the foundation of the Ram Temple. The construction will begin on the date he deems fit,” ANI quoted Kameshwar Chaupal of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust as saying.

The trust met in Ayodhya earlier today especially to decide the date for beginning of the construction. It also announced that soil testing has begun for the laying of Ram Temple’s foundation.

“Larsen & Toubro is collecting samples for soil testing. Drawings of the temple’s foundation will be made on the basis of the strength of soil 60 m below. Work to lay down the foundation will begin on the basis of the drawing,” news agency ANI quoted Champat Rai, General Secretary, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust as saying.

In another important decision, the trust decided the nitty-gritty of procuring marbles and bricks for the construction.

“Today it was decided that bricks will be provided by Sompura Marbles bricks. Larsen & Toubro will carry out their work and the work related to bricks will be carried out by Sompura Marbles. Together, they’ll build a grand temple,” Rai was quoted as saying by the agency.

On the front of raising money for temple construction, Rai added that the trust was planning an outreach to 10 crore families across 4 lakh localities in the country after the Monsoon season gets over.

Fixing a date in August for the “bhoomi poojan” for starting the construction of the temple, delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, was on the agenda of the meet.