Soldier found dead in Poonch

Soldier of 16 Grenadiers reportedly shot himself in the head

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 11:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

A soldier was found dead at a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Mohit Kumar, 27, of 16 Grenadiers, who was attached with 39 RR.

A police officer said at around 2.40 am on Friday, the soldier allegedly shot himself in the head. An FIR has been lodged and police have begun investigations, he added.

