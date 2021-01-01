Soldier killed in Pak ceasefire violation along Line of Control in J&K

A soldier of the Indian Army was killed in Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on the first day of the New Year.

The deceased soldier has been identified as Naib Subedar Ravinder of Jhajjar in Haryana.

“Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. Own troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Naib Subedar Ravinder was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries,” said a defence spokesman.

“Naib Subedar Ravinder was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” added the spokesman.

“At about 1530 hours (3.30 PM) Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with Mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector.

“In the evening at about 1730 hours (5.30 pm), Pakistan again initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Nowshera sector, prompting India to retaliate in equal measure,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) - a publicity wing of Pakistan’s armed forces - posted on its website that Indian troops initiated ceasefire violation in Khuiratta sector along LoC.