Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Soldier killed in Pak ceasefire violation along Line of Control in J&K

Soldier killed in Pak ceasefire violation along Line of Control in J&K

Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, said a defence spokesman.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 20:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

The deceased soldier has been identified as Naib Subedar Ravinder of Jhajjar in Haryana. (HT Photo)

A soldier of the Indian Army was killed in Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on the first day of the New Year.

The deceased soldier has been identified as Naib Subedar Ravinder of Jhajjar in Haryana.

“Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. Own troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Naib Subedar Ravinder was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries,” said a defence spokesman.

“Naib Subedar Ravinder was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” added the spokesman.



“At about 1530 hours (3.30 PM) Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with Mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector.

“In the evening at about 1730 hours (5.30 pm), Pakistan again initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Nowshera sector, prompting India to retaliate in equal measure,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) - a publicity wing of Pakistan’s armed forces - posted on its website that Indian troops initiated ceasefire violation in Khuiratta sector along LoC.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Can’t say if Jan 4 meeting with farmers will be final: Agriculture minister
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
4 French air force jets to come for wargames with IAF’s Rafale jets from 19 Jan
by Shishir Gupta
Army orders fast patrol boats for surveillance of Pangong lake in Ladakh
by Rahul Singh
India-UK flights to resume from January 8 in restricted manner, says civil aviation minister
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

585 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Delhi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Dhankhar says nation apprehensive of violent elections in Bengal
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Babar Azam named ‘Most Valuable Cricketer’ in PCB Awards
by hindustantimes.com
Rise in fuel sales in 2020 shows signs of economic recovery, says Indian Oil Corporation
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.