Home / India News / Soldier who died in avalanche cremated with full military honours

Soldier who died in avalanche cremated with full military honours

Soldier Nikhil Sharma had died during an avalanche in Kupwara district on Tuesday evening.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 15:33 IST

By HT correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

25-year-old Nikhil Sharma, killed in the avalanche, was a rifleman. Two other soldiers were injured. (AP Photo/Representative)

The mortal remains of soldier Nikhil Sharma were consigned to flames on the banks of Devika river in Udhampur with full military honours on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir.

Amid a swarm of people’s bugles sounded the last post, the mortal remains of the brave heart were consigned to flames on the banks of Devika river, said a Defence official.

Rifleman Sharma, aged 25, died and two others were injured when their post was hit by an avalanche in Karnah sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in frontier district of Kupwara, late Tuesday evening.

Also Read: China perceives rising India as ‘rival’; wants to constraint its partnership with US, allies: report

The avalanche had hit the Roshan post of the Indian army in Karnah sector on Tuesday at around 8 pm.

Rifleman Nikhil Sharma was posted with the 7 Rashtriya Rifles.

