Soldiers dying on Covid-19 duty to be declared martyrs, will get Rs 15 lakh from govt fund

The soldiers who die while on Covid-19 duty will be declared martyrs, according to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan. A proposal in this regard was sent by the security forces to the government and the Union home ministry has given its in-principle approval, Hindustan reported.

The family of these soldiers who die while being at the forefront of fighting the war against the coronavirus disease will be given a support of Rs 15 lakh, the report further said.

The government is in the process of uploading the details of those soldiers who died on Covid-19 duty. It will also list the bank account numbers and other necessary details of the family members of these soldiers so that the donation can be given directly.

The financial support that the government has announced will be given from ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ corpus. It was started by the home ministry in 2017. The government has created a Web portal for people who want to donate to the fund. It also has the information about soldiers who have been martyred. The donation can be made straight to the family of the soldier.

Hindustan spoke to an official who said that the martyr status for soldiers who die due to Covid-19 infection will help the family.

The Bharat Ke Veer fund had Rs 6.40 crore when it was set up in 2017. The amount increased to Rs 19.43 crore in 2018. After the Pulwama attack in 2019, the entire country came forward to help the family members of the soldiers and the amount in the fund surged to Rs 250 crore.

So far, 8,113 soldiers of the security forces have contracted the coronavirus disease. While 4,512 have recovered, the active cases in the forces stand at 3,562. There have been 39 coronavirus deaths in these forces with the maximum 15 fatalities in the CRPF, 10 in the BSF and nine in CISF, three in the ITBP and two personnel have succumbed to the disease in the SSB.