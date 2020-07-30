Sections
Home / India News / Soldiers killed in Galwan will be honoured at war memorial

Soldiers killed in Galwan will be honoured at war memorial

The names of the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the brutal Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh on June 15 will be inscribed on the National War Memorial in...

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 00:24 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The names of the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the brutal Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh on June 15 will be inscribed on the National War Memorial in Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

The soldiers fought off numerically superior Chinese troops in the remote sector.

Colonel B Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of 16 Bihar, was among the 20 soldiers killed in the seven-hour deadly conflict near Patrolling Point 14 in Galwan Valley, where outnumbered Indian troops inflicted heavy casualties on the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).



The names of all battle casualties are inscribed on the memorial, the officials said.

During a recent visit to Ladakh, defence minister Rajnath Singh met and acknowledged the bravery of the soldiers from 16 Bihar in the presence of the military’s top brass.

Beijing has not disclosed the number of fatalities it suffered in the Galwan Valley clash but according to India’s assessment, the PLA suffered twice as many casualties.

Apart from 16 Bihar, soldiers from 3 Punjab, 3 Medium Regiment and 81 Field Regiment were involved in the first deadly conflict between Indian and Chinese troops along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in more than five decades.

The Indian soldiers confronted the Chinese troops, who refused to remove their installations and vacate the area, triggering a violent clash that involved more than 600 rival soldiers at its peak.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

State approaches MERC to bring down power bills
Jul 30, 2020 01:19 IST
SSC results: Most students may join nearby colleges to avoid travel, risks
Jul 30, 2020 01:18 IST
Four become first from 2 tribal villages near Mumbai to pass Class 10 exams
Jul 30, 2020 01:17 IST
SSC paper correction: A challenge during lockdown
Jul 30, 2020 01:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.