Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Some countries have still barred entry of Indians amid Covid-19, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Some countries have still barred entry of Indians amid Covid-19, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Saudi Arabia is one such country that does not allow airlines to bring passengers from India currently amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 17:32 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, New Delhi

special international passenger flights have been operating in India under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July. (PTI file photo)

Some countries have still not removed restrictions on the entry of Indian nationals and the central government is ready to fly passengers to these countries whenever they ease their limits, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia is one such country that does not allow airlines to bring passengers from India currently amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are operating international flights under VBM (Vande Bharat Mission) since May 6, 2020. However, some countries, including some in the Gulf region, have still not removed restrictions on the entry of Indian nationals,” Puri said on Twitter.

“We are ready to fly passengers to these countries whenever they ease restrictions,” he added.



On October 22, the minister had said that the average fares on special flights operating between Kerala and Bahrain are between Rs 30,000 and Rs 39,000 as the Gulf country allows only 750 passengers to come from India per week.

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July.

India started scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Nov 03, 2020 16:54 IST
‘Unfounded, rumour’: China rejects report of capturing territory from Nepal
Nov 03, 2020 17:00 IST
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Nov 03, 2020 14:25 IST
Voters’ woes in Bihar polls: Many find their names in dead persons’ list
Nov 03, 2020 16:58 IST

latest news

USA business tycoon Amardeep Singh aka Bobby Sidana is uplifting the underprivileged with the Guru Nanak kitchen
Nov 03, 2020 17:53 IST
‘Why are you killing us?’: Afghans mourn those killed in IS attack in Kabul University
Nov 03, 2020 17:53 IST
Over 46% polling recorded till 4 pm in Baroda bypoll in Haryana
Nov 03, 2020 17:49 IST
Being socialist in the real world: Mohammad Shariq
Nov 03, 2020 17:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.