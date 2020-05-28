Some issues bound to be there among 3 allies: Nitin Raut

Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Nitin Raut has said there is a certain level of dissatisfaction among his party colleagues over a lack of consultation within the state cabinet amid reports of a rift within the state’s Shiv-Sena-led ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. In an interview with HT , Raut spoke about some proposals of Congress ministers that the cabinet did not clear even as he maintained the coalition government is stable and will last its full term. Edited excerpts:

What do you have to say about the reports of the rift?

These are all baseless rumours. The government is stable and will last its full five-year term. There is clearly an attempt by the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] to destabilise the government but they will miserably fail in their nefarious designs.

But there are differences and privately Congress ministers have been complaining about lack of consultations on important matters...

When three partners are running a government, some issues are bound to be there. We try to resolve them internally. Though the chief minister [Uddhav Thackeray] talks to us on some matters, we are not completely satisfied.

Could you please elaborate?

...the chief minister does consult us but the majority of our proposals are not cleared and not even discussed in the cabinet.

Did you discuss this with the chief minister?

Yes, we have expressed our unhappiness.

Have you conveyed this to your party high command?

Naturally

Was Rahul Gandhi’s statement that Congress is not the key decision-maker in Maharashtra an expression of that resentment?

What he said is that Congress on its own is in power in Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Puducherry and there we will not shy away from implementing any pro-poor or pro-people scheme. But we are a small partner in Maharashtra and we are not going to dictate terms to our other allies and we will not be able to fulfil all our promises. But that does not mean that Rahulji talked about pulling the government down. He meant the alliance partners should address the shortcomings through consultations. A leader has to keep in mind the interests of his party and the workers.

Congress is considered a weak link in the alliance and reports suggest that some of its legislators might even desert the party and pull the plug on the government?

Congress has its ideology and identity. All our legislators got elected on the basis of the ideology and its strengths. I do not think BJP will break us.

Did you consult NCP [Nationalist Congress Party] chief Sharad Pawar said to be an architect of the alliance?

Congress is a national and independent party. We talk to our leaders and we will not go and express our displeasure before leaders of other parties. That will be inappropriate.

BJP is demanding President’s rule in Maharashtra, saying the government has failed in containing the coronavirus in the state, especially Mumbai...

We are fighting a war against coronavirus. BJP talks failure in Maharashtra but the highest death rate in the country is in Gujarat. So, will they demand the President’s rule there? The spike in coronavirus cases in Mumbai is because of the Namaste Trump event as hundreds of people came there from Ahmedabad. There is a conspiracy in destabilising the Maharashtra government. Their dream of toppling the government will never come true. Also, the increase in the Covid cases is because Maharashtra is the only state that has done aggressive testing, and also the recovery rate is much higher than other states.