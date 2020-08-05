Sections
Home / India News / ‘Some moments are destined’: Kapil Sibal, Tharoor tweet ahead of historic Ram temple ceremony

Sibal did not directly refer to the bhoomi pujan event but wove his tweet around “matters of faith”.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 11:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (PTI)

Senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Shashi Tharoor tweeted ahead of the historic foundation laying ceremony of Ram mandir in Uttar Pradesh’s temple town of Ayodhya on Wednesday. Congress MP Tharoor said that Lord Ram epitomises “justice for all, righteous conduct, fairness and firmness in all dealings, moral rectitude and courage”. These values are much needed in such dark times, Tharoor added.

He said if these values spread throughout the land, “Ram Rajya would not be an occasion for triumphalist bigotry”.

Sibal, on the other hand, did not directly refer to the bhoomi pujan event but wove his tweet around “matters of faith”. In his tweet, Sibal said some events are destined to take place.



“Matters of Faith some moments in history are destined seed the future course of our Nation’s creed,” his tweet read.

India has geared up for the momentous, much-awaited foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister will reach Ayodhya in a short while for the bhoomi pujan event that is likely to begin at around 12.30 pm. Before performing the bhoomi pujan, PM Modi will head to the Hanuman Garhi temple and Shree Ramlalla Virajman to perform rituals. The construction work for the grand temple will commence after the ceremony.

