‘Some parties run offices from home and become family parties’: Nadda’s swipe at Cong

The new offices inaugurated by Nadda are located in Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Baripada in Mayurbhanj district, Sundergarh and Bargarh.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 14:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Work for six other new party offices in Odisha will start soon, Nadda announced (ANI)

BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday said the people of Bihar have rejected ‘goonda raj’ and voted for development.

“The people of Bihar gave their “stamp of approval” to the development agenda of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. They strongly supported Narendra Modi’s policy of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ (with all, development for all),” he said.

Inaugurating six party offices in Odisha, Nadda said, “BJP gives priority to even the construction of party offices. Some parties run offices from home. Thus, they become a family party. For us, our party is our family, while some others use their family as the party.”

The new offices inaugurated by Nadda are located in Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Baripada in Mayurbhanj district, Sundergarh and Bargarh. Then BJP chief Amit Shah had laid the foundation stone for the party offices on April 5, 2018.



Work for six other new party offices in Odisha will start soon, Nadda announced.

Stating that the BJP prepared an ambitious plan to construct 700 party offices across the country after Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014, Nadda said 400 of them are ready, while work is in progress for 200 others and the process of land acquisition is on for the rest.

“The party office is a proper place for imparting informal training to the party cadres... It functions as a source of major inspiration,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

