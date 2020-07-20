Sections
Home / India News / Some young leaders think they are superior to high command, says Ashok Gehlot

Some young leaders think they are superior to high command, says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the party should strictly follow whatever the high command decides for the betterment of the country and the party.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 16:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused young leaders in the Congress of being selfish. (HT PHOTO)

Rajasthan’s embattled chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday accused a few young leaders of putting their personal interests above the party’s leading to problems.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Gehlot, an old guard in the Congress party, said the party should strictly follow “whatever the high command decides for the betterment of the country and the party”.

The veteran leader who has been locked in a power struggle with his former deputy Sachin Pilot, has accused the latter of conniving with the BJP to bring down his government. Without naming Pilot, he said some of the young leaders think “they are superior to the high command”.

“I’ve always followed the directions of the high command, not just on this issue but on each and every issue. Regarding this matter, all directions will be followed. The ideology and thinking of leaders of my generation has always been to make our party strong. (But a) few young people think their personal interests are bigger than those of the party; that they are superior to the high command. That’s why problems of such kind occur. I believe the party should strictly follow whatever the high command decides for the betterment of the country and the party,” Gehlot said.



He also denied that his government furnished any tape and the audio clips in question about purported conversation between Congress MLAs and BJP leaders had already gone viral on social media.

“But I know that they (BJP) had been planning to topple the government for at least the last six months,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Some young leaders think they are superior to high command, says Ashok Gehlot
Jul 20, 2020 16:35 IST
Sensex soars 399 points to settle at 37,419; Nifty tops 11,000-level
Jul 20, 2020 16:32 IST
‘He just came and hit a six’: Swann names most impressive India youngster
Jul 20, 2020 16:36 IST
Brazil circus performers start drive-in shows to entertain amid coronavirus
Jul 20, 2020 16:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.