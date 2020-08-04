‘Something is wrong’: Bihar DGP chief targets Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput case

The Bihar Police chief amped up the fight with Maharshtra over Sushant Singh Rajput case by saying Mumbai has closed all communication channels with them.

“They’ve forcibly quarantined an IPS officer. If Maharashtra government is proud of their police, then tell us what they’ve done in 50 days after death of Sushant Singh Rajput? Mumbai has closed all communication channels with us. This indicates that something is wrong,” Bihar’s Director General of Police (DGP) G Pandey said on Tuesday.

The case had turned into a full-fledged inter-state fight on Monday with civic authorities in Mumbai quarantining a Bihar Police officer at the helm of a probe into the actor’s suspected suicide.

Bihar Police alleged that IPS officer Vinay Tiwari was “forcibly quarantined”. Chief minister Nitish Kumar termed the move “inappropriate”. In its defence, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said the step was taken in accordance with Maharashtra’s guidelines to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Later, the Mumbai Police, who too are probing the actor’s death, said Bihar Police did not have any jurisdiction in the case.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Patna (Central) Sanjay Singh wrote a letter to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner on Monday, asking him to relieve Tiwari from home quarantine as it is “creating obstructions” in the probe of case.

“City SP Vinay Tiwari had reached Mumbai on August 2 for further investigation and better coordination in connection with the case. Notice of him reaching Mumbai had been given in writing by SSP, Patna to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-9, Bandra,” the letter read.

An FIR has been registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh, against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter.

The Bombay High Court will hear a petition on Tuesday seeking transfer of the case from the Mumbai Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).