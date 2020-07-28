Somu Veerraju appointed president of BJP’s Andhra Pradesh unit

Sections
Somu Veerraju would be replacing former state minister Kanna Lakshminarayana, who had been in the post since May 13, 2018.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 07:55 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Somu Veerraju was the president and general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Andhra Pradesh for a quite long time. (Twitter/@Arvindharmapuri)

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and member of Andhra Pradesh state legislative council, Somu Veerraju, was on Monday appointed as the president of the party’s Andhra Pradesh unit.

A communication to this effect was sent by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh late in the evening. “BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda ji has appointed Somu Veerraju, MLC, as the state president of BJP, Andhra Pradesh. The appointment comes into effect immediately,” the communication said.

Veerraju would be replacing former state minister Kanna Lakshminarayana, who had been in the post since May 13, 2018. Lakshminarayana had been in the Congress party for more than two decades before switching over to the BJP.

Hailing from an agriculturist family in East Godavari district, Veerraju was the president and general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Andhra Pradesh for a quite long time. Later, he was elevated to the BJP state committee as its general secretary and vice-president.



BJP state vice-president P Vishnuvardhan Reddy congratulated Veerraju on his nomination as the state BJP president. He hoped that under Veerraju’s leadership, the party would grow into a formidable force in the state.

