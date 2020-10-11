Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Sonia Gandhi always stood by Kashmiri Pandits, says Congress J&K in-charge

Sonia Gandhi always stood by Kashmiri Pandits, says Congress J&K in-charge

Kashmiri Pandits have been staying in migrants camp in Jammu after they were forced to flee after they became terror targets.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 17:12 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Jammu

Kashmiri Pandits living in migrants’ camps in Jammu. More than 350,000 Kashmiri Hindus had left Kashmir valley in 1990. (HT Photo/File Photo/Representative)

All India Congress Committee in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Rajni Patil, J&K party president GA Mir and other senior leaders assured the agitating Kashmiri Pandits at Jagti migrants’ camp of their support and accused the present administration of not doing anything concrete for the community.

The leaders of agitating Kashmiri migrants accused the present dispensation of neglect and urged the Congress delegation to take up their demands at the Centre.

The group of displaced Kashmiri Pandits claimed that the then UPA government had provided them with financial support, relief packages and jobs but thereafter nothing major has been done in their interest.

Patil told the agitating group that Congress president Sonia Gandhi has always been sensitive to the problems and sufferings of Kashmiri Pandits.

Also Read: Modi govt must roll back farm laws, restore statehood to J&K: AICC in-charge Rajani Patil

“Congress party understands the pain of being away from one’s home. We have full sympathies with the Kashmiri Pandits and the then UPA government under Manmohan Singh tried to do the best possible to help them,” she said.

Patil also said that their desire to return to Kashmir with safety and security is a genuine demand which required a collective effort for its fulfilment. She said the community needed to be extended necessary help till this is achieved. Patil assured to take up their demands in the Parliament and elsewhere.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
Oct 11, 2020 16:34 IST
SVAMITVA scheme can become a game-changer | Opinion
Oct 11, 2020 17:07 IST
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020: Khaleel gets Buttler to leave RR struggling
Oct 11, 2020 17:50 IST
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
Oct 11, 2020 11:35 IST

latest news

BJP releases list of 46 candidates for second phase of Bihar elections
Oct 11, 2020 17:53 IST
HT Chandigarh Our Take: We need to act now to save juvenile delinquents
Oct 11, 2020 17:49 IST
Amit Sial: My career was dying out, OTT saved me
Oct 11, 2020 17:49 IST
Amul wishes Amitabh Bachchan on 78th birthday with a lovely video. Watch
Oct 11, 2020 17:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.