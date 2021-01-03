Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre over farmers’ protest

Congress party president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the ongoing farmers’ agitation and called for the repeal of three agricultural laws that have triggered widespread protests.

“In this biting cold and rain, our farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi for 39 says now. Their plight is concern for all the citizens and I,” Gandhi said.

“More than 50 farmers have lost their lives because of the government’s harsh attitude towards the protests. Some have even committed suicide. Neither has their decision moved the Modi government or any of its ministers, nor have they uttered a word of consolation. I offer my tribute to those who have passed away and prayers and strength to their families,” she added.

Gandhi’s statement comes a day after a farmer at the UP-Delhi border allegedly committed suicide. The farmers have demanded a repeal of the three controversial farm laws.

Gandhi said that the government’s stand is tantamount to arrogance and it must recognize that the true meaning of democracy is to protect the rights and interests of the farmers and workers.

“Ever since independence, this is the first arrogant government to have come to power that doesn’t care for the farmers who feed, let alone the citizens,” Gandhi said.

“It is evident that the government is practising a policy of “tire them and drive them away. But our farmers will not bend before them. The government must let of its ego and repeal the three farm laws and bring an end to the protests. The true meaning of democracy is protecting the interests of the farmers and workers, the Modi government should learn that.”