Sonia Gandhi names leaders in Parliament; Ghulam Nabi Azad retains spot

The Congress on Thursday formed a group each for the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha for smooth functioning and effective coordination in both the houses of Parliament, according to people familiar with the development.

The group for the Rajya Sabha has Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, party’s deputy leader Anand Sharma, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh.

The group for the Lok Sabha will have Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Manickam Tagore and Ravneet Singh Bittu.

While Choudhary is the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Gogoi has been named his deputy.

The deputy leader’s post had been lying vacant in the 16th Lok Sabha. Even in the 15th Lok Sabha, the party had not named any deputy leader after Captain Amarinder Singh took over as Punjab’s chief minister in 2017.

Suresh remains the chief whip in the Lok Sabha and Bittu has been appointed as one of the whips in the Lower House.

The decisions came three days after the stormy Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting that asked Sonia Gandhi to stay on as the party chief till a new president is elected.

The CWC members also came down heavily on the 23 dissenters who had written a letter to Gandhi and had sought a complete overhaul of the organisation, a full-time and an active president and a parliamentary board.