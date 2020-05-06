Sections
Home / India News / Sonia Gandhi to discuss pandemic situation with CMs of Congress-ruled states

Sonia Gandhi to discuss pandemic situation with CMs of Congress-ruled states

Sonia Gandhi will discuss the issue of migrant labourers and workers stranded at various places and steps taken by the states in bringing them back to their home states.

Updated: May 06, 2020 06:11 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi will hold consultations with the CMs through video conferencing on Wednesday morning. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi will discuss the impact of coronavirus with chief ministers of party-ruled states on Wednesday and assess the steps taken by them to contain the pandemic, sources said.

According to the sources, Gandhi will hold consultations with them through video conferencing on Wednesday morning.

She will also discuss the issue of migrant labourers and workers stranded at various places and steps taken by the states in bringing them back to their home states.

Gandhi had announced on Monday that the state units of Congress party would pay for the train fares of migrant workers as they prepare to go back to their homes in different parts of the country. She also criticised the central government for charging them for their travel by train.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Massive search operations underway in J&K to nab Hizbul commander
May 06, 2020 07:25 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 06, 2020 05:43 IST
Covid-19 lockdown: Centre’s economic package may have small trader focus
May 06, 2020 06:20 IST
As migrants return, states to increase Covid-19 testing capacity
May 06, 2020 04:49 IST

latest news

India launches big repatriation programme, Telangana extends curbs: Covid-19 news today
May 06, 2020 07:22 IST
Brazil’s Bolsonaro accused of meddling in Rio federal police
May 06, 2020 07:18 IST
Instagram to play up Covid-19-related information on Stories, Feed
May 06, 2020 07:13 IST
‘It’s possible there’ll be some’: Trump admits US reopening will cost more lives
May 06, 2020 07:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.