Sonia, Rahul ask PM to speak up on India-China border row

New Delhi: Opposition leaders called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the incident involving Indian and Chinese soldiers and “tell the nation how the Chinese...

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 00:33 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi:

Opposition leaders called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the incident involving Indian and Chinese soldiers and “tell the nation how the Chinese managed to commit this act of aggression,” with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi leading the charge against the government.

Leaders from several other political parties, such as the Bahujan Samaj party (BSP) and the Shiv Sena, too asked the government to give out more information regarding what has been described as the worst confrontation with the neighbour in 45 years. All of the opposition leaders said they backed the army and were united with the country in facing the Chinese threat.

“Today, when there is so much anger in the country over Chinese intrusion into Indian border, the prime minister should come out and tell the truth on how the Chinese occupied the Indian territory, why brave soldiers were martyred and what is the current situation along the LAC,” Congress president Sonia Gandhi said in a video statement, in which she added that the party stood with the army and the government.



Earlier, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi questioned the Prime Minister over his “silence” on the issue. “Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened. How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?” he said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the former Congress chief hit out at defence minister Rajnath Singh for not naming China in his statement on the killing.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too attacked the government, saying India deserved a leadership that is willing to do anything before allowing its land to be taken. “Our land, our sovereignty is being threatened, our soldiers and officers have been martyred, are we just going to remain silent? India deserves the truth. It deserves a leadership that is willing to do anything before allowing its land to be taken,” she said on Twitter.

BSP chief Mayawati termed the killings “extremely sad” and “shocking”. “Government should take steps in the country’s interest with utmost alertness and wisdom. The country is confident that the government will take the right decision at the right time and will not allow anyone to take even an inch of our land,” she said in a series of tweets.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut assured that all parties will support any decision taken by the Prime Minister on the matter but the government must disclose all facts.

“Our relations with China have not been great, but no bullets had been fired for close to 50 years. The killing of our 20 jawans is shocking. We cannot hold Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi responsible for that,” he told reporters in Mumbai.

“We all are responsible for the martyrdom of 20 jawans. All parties will support whatever decision the Prime Minister takes but he should first tell people what went wrong,” Raut added.

